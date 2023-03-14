Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.