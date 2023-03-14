Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A04 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A04

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
VS
48 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A04
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A04

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 116K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1380
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A04 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Galaxy A04

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 81.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 253 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G
978 nits
Galaxy A04
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G +2%
82.9%
Galaxy A04
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A04 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 MediaTek Helio P35
Max clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +474%
769
Galaxy A04
134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +338%
2692
Galaxy A04
614
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G +341%
512804
Galaxy A04
116236
CPU 155921 35950
GPU 148262 17438
Memory 85150 28804
UX 126072 34714
Total score 512804 116236
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 16 FPS -
Graphics score 2821 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10099 -
Video editing 7233 -
Photo editing 25829 -
Data manipulation 11048 -
Writing score 16730 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr -
Watching video 17:55 hr -
Gaming 05:40 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G
37:29 hr
Galaxy A04
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2023 August 2022
Release date March 2023 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A14 5G
2. Galaxy A54 5G or Pixel 6a
3. Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy S21 FE 5G
4. Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G
5. Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A52s 5G
6. Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A52 5G
7. Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A73 5G
8. Galaxy A54 5G or iPhone 13
9. Galaxy A04 or Galaxy A13
10. Galaxy A04 or Galaxy A04e
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский