Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A32 VS Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A32 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 220K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Weighs 21 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A54 5G n/a Galaxy A32 808 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material - Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A54 5G 81.4% Galaxy A32 +4% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process - 12 nanometers Graphics - Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock - 950 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A54 5G +123% 779 Galaxy A32 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A54 5G +103% 2607 Galaxy A32 1284 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A54 5G +136% 521593 Galaxy A32 220867 CPU - 65278 GPU - 56558 Memory - 36467 UX - 62688 Total score 521593 220867 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size - 18.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (25% in 30 min) Full charging time - 2:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:46 hr Watching video - 14:17 hr Gaming - 06:20 hr Standby - 115 hr General battery life Galaxy A54 5G n/a Galaxy A32 35:02 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 February 2021 Release date March 2023 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.