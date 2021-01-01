Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.