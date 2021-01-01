Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A6 Plus vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus vs Oppo A52

Самсунг Галакси А6 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
VS
Оппо А52
Oppo A52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 85K)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A6 Plus
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.3% 82.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A6 Plus
468 nits
Oppo A52 +1%
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A6 Plus
75.3%
Oppo A52 +10%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6 Plus
85686
Oppo A52 +104%
175044

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0
ROM One UI ColorOS 7.1
OS size 9 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6 Plus
12:13 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6 Plus
17:21 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6 Plus
34:18 hr
Oppo A52
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A6 Plus
81 dB
Oppo A52 +13%
91.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 April 2020
Release date May 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A52 is definitely a better buy.

