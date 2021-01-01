Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A6 Plus vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus vs Galaxy A20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (461 against 396 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 84K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 75.3% 85%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A6 Plus +16%
461 nits
Galaxy A20
396 nits
Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A6 Plus
75.3%
Galaxy A20 +13%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A6 Plus
57703
Galaxy A20 +48%
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6 Plus
84845
Galaxy A20 +37%
116661
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6 Plus
12:13 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6 Plus
17:21 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6 Plus
34:18 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 March 2019
Release date May 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.

