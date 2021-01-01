Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A6 Plus vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (106 vs 92 hours)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (124K versus 84K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (546 against 461 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A6 Plus
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 75.3% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A6 Plus
461 nits
Galaxy A30 +18%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A6 Plus
75.3%
Galaxy A30 +13%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A6 Plus
781
Galaxy A30 +69%
1318
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A6 Plus
3774
Galaxy A30 +9%
4103
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A6 Plus
57703
Galaxy A30 +85%
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6 Plus
84845
Galaxy A30 +47%
124606
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6 Plus +7%
12:13 hr
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6 Plus +20%
17:21 hr
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6 Plus +40%
34:18 hr
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A6 Plus +18%
81 dB
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 February 2019
Release date May 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (51.6%)
15 (48.4%)
Total votes: 31

