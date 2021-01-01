Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A6 Plus vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus vs Galaxy A31

Самсунг Галакси А6 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
VS
Самсунг Галакси А31
Samsung Galaxy A31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (153K versus 84K)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (124 vs 106 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (626 against 468 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A6 Plus
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 75.3% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.8%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A6 Plus
468 nits
Galaxy A31 +34%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A6 Plus
75.3%
Galaxy A31 +13%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6 Plus
84872
Galaxy A31 +81%
153673

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM One UI One UI 2.5
OS size 9 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6 Plus
12:13 hr
Galaxy A31 +36%
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6 Plus
17:21 hr
Galaxy A31 +16%
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6 Plus
34:18 hr
Galaxy A31 +4%
35:56 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (67th and 14th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A6 Plus +4%
81 dB
Galaxy A31
77.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 March 2020
Release date May 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (54.5%)
5 (45.5%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus or Samsung Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus or Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus or Samsung Galaxy A40
4. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus or Samsung Galaxy A10s
5. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Samsung Galaxy A30
6. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
8. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Samsung Galaxy M31
9. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish