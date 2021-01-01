Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A6 Plus vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (106 vs 86 hours)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 84K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (636 against 468 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.1% more screen real estate
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A6 Plus
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 75.3% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A6 Plus
468 nits
Galaxy A51 +36%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A6 Plus
75.3%
Galaxy A51 +16%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6 Plus
84872
Galaxy A51 +104%
173313

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM One UI One UI 2.5
OS size 9 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6 Plus
12:13 hr
Galaxy A51 +9%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6 Plus +21%
17:21 hr
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6 Plus +59%
34:18 hr
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A6 Plus
81 dB
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 December 2019
Release date May 2018 December 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (26.9%)
19 (73.1%)
Total votes: 26

