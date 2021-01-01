Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus vs Galaxy A6
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A6, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
- Shows 28% longer battery life (106 vs 83 hours)
- 40% higher pixel density (411 vs 294 PPI)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|5.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.3%
|75.24%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|-
|238 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A6 Plus +8%
781
725
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A6 Plus +2%
3774
3705
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57703
Galaxy A6 +10%
63361
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6 Plus +4%
84845
81246
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|9 GB
|9.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|6 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6 Plus +30%
12:13 hr
9:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6 Plus +29%
17:21 hr
13:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6 Plus +69%
34:18 hr
20:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5664 x 4248
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2018
|May 2018
|Release date
|May 2018
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 287 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|0.487 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.386 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A6.
