Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus vs Galaxy A6

Самсунг Галакси А6 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А6
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A6

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A6, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (106 vs 83 hours)
  • 40% higher pixel density (411 vs 294 PPI)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A6 Plus
vs
Galaxy A6

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.3% 75.24%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A6 Plus
461 nits
Galaxy A6 +3%
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A6 Plus
75.3%
Galaxy A6
75.24%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A6 Plus +2%
3774
Galaxy A6
3705
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A6 Plus
57703
Galaxy A6 +10%
63361
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6 Plus +4%
84845
Galaxy A6
81246
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI One UI 2.0
OS size 9 GB 9.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 6 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6 Plus +30%
12:13 hr
Galaxy A6
9:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6 Plus +29%
17:21 hr
Galaxy A6
13:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6 Plus +69%
34:18 hr
Galaxy A6
20:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A6 Plus
81 dB
Galaxy A6 +7%
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 May 2018
Release date May 2018 May 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 0.487 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.386 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
27 (48.2%)
29 (51.8%)
Total votes: 56

