Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (475 against 396 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.46% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A6
vs
Galaxy A10s

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 294 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.24% 80.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A6 +20%
475 nits
Galaxy A10s
396 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A6
75.24%
Galaxy A10s +7%
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A6 and Samsung Galaxy A10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A6
63361
Galaxy A10s +18%
74487
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6
81246
Galaxy A10s +4%
84135
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 9.2 GB 9.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 6 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6
9:32 hr
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6
13:33 hr
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6
20:28 hr
Galaxy A10s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 August 2019
Release date May 2018 August 2019
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.487 W/kg 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.386 W/kg 2.07 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10s is definitely a better buy.

