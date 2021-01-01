Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A6 vs Galaxy A20e – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A6 vs Galaxy A20e

Самсунг Галакси А6
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20е
Samsung Galaxy A6
Samsung Galaxy A20e

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (114K versus 81K)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.74% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A6
vs
Galaxy A20e

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.24% 80.98%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.2%
PWM 238 Hz 349 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 32.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1357:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A6 +2%
475 nits
Galaxy A20e
467 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A6
75.24%
Galaxy A20e +8%
80.98%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A6 and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A6
63361
Galaxy A20e +35%
85601
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6
81246
Galaxy A20e +41%
114737
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 9.2 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 6 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6
9:32 hr
Galaxy A20e
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6
13:33 hr
Galaxy A20e
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6
20:28 hr
Galaxy A20e
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A6 +7%
87 dB
Galaxy A20e
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 April 2019
Release date May 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.487 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.386 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20e is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A6
2. Galaxy A10 vs Galaxy A6
3. Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A6
4. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A20e
5. Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A20e
6. Galaxy A20s vs Galaxy A20e

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish