Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.