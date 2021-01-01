Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.