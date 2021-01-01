Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A6 vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A6 vs Galaxy A40

Самсунг Галакси А6
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A6
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (83 vs 73 hours)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 49% higher pixel density (437 vs 294 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 81K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.26% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (546 against 475 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A6
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 75.24% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM 238 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A6
475 nits
Galaxy A40 +15%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A6
75.24%
Galaxy A40 +14%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A6 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A6
63361
Galaxy A40 +69%
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6
81246
Galaxy A40 +44%
116745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 9.2 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 6 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6
9:32 hr
Galaxy A40 +8%
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6 +26%
13:33 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6
20:28 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A6 +5%
87 dB
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 April 2019
Release date May 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.487 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.386 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (33.3%)
14 (66.7%)
Total votes: 21

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A6
2. Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Samsung Galaxy A6
3. Samsung Galaxy A20e vs Samsung Galaxy A6
4. Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Samsung Galaxy A6
5. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy A40
6. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A40
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A40
8. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Samsung Galaxy A40
9. Huawei P40 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish