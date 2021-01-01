Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A60 vs Honor View 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A60 vs Huawei Honor View 20

Samsung Galaxy A60
VS
Huawei Honor View 20
Samsung Galaxy A60
Huawei Honor View 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on April 17, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A60
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (655 against 472 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 211K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3410 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 682 and 455 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A60
vs
Honor View 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.22% 85.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A60 +39%
655 nits
Honor View 20
472 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A60
85.22%
Honor View 20 +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A60 and Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A60
455
Honor View 20 +50%
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A60
916
Honor View 20 +163%
2410
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A60
171338
Honor View 20 +72%
294578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A60
211798
Honor View 20 +79%
379620
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Magic UI 4.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3410 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A60
11:31 hr
Honor View 20 +28%
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A60
11:47 hr
Honor View 20 +33%
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A60
25:29 hr
Honor View 20 +19%
30:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4304
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A60
69.7 dB
Honor View 20 +21%
84.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 December 2018
Release date May 2019 December 2018
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

