Samsung Galaxy A60 vs Galaxy A50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on April 17, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A60
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 161K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (655 against 548 nits)
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 455 and 334 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- Shows 14% longer battery life (98 vs 86 hours)
- Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3410 mAh
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.22%
|85.2%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|141.5%
|PWM
|-
|119 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A60 +36%
455
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
916
Galaxy A50 +33%
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A60 +17%
171338
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A60 +31%
211798
161742
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3410 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:31 hr
Galaxy A50 +8%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:47 hr
Galaxy A50 +35%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A60 +4%
25:29 hr
24:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|32 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6024 x 4024
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
Video quality
79
Generic camera score
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A60. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.
Cast your vote
21 (58.3%)
15 (41.7%)
Total votes: 36