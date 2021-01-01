Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A6s vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6s
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (160K versus 124K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.95% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A6s
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.95% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A6s
n/a
Galaxy A30
546 nits

Design and build

Height 152.3 mm (6 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A6s
77.95%
Galaxy A30 +9%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A6s and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A6s +8%
115295
Galaxy A30
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6s +29%
160576
Galaxy A30
124606
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Experience UI One UI 3.1
OS size - 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6s
n/a
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6s
n/a
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6s
n/a
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A6s
n/a
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 February 2019
Release date November 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.

