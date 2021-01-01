Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A6s vs Galaxy A6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A6, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6s
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (160K versus 81K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% higher pixel density (402 vs 294 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A6s
vs
Galaxy A6

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.95% 75.24%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 3.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A6s
n/a
Galaxy A6
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.3 mm (6 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A6s +4%
77.95%
Galaxy A6
75.24%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A6s and Samsung Galaxy A6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A6s +82%
115295
Galaxy A6
63361
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6s +98%
160576
Galaxy A6
81246
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Experience UI One UI 2.0
OS size - 9.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 6 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A6s
n/a
Galaxy A6
9:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A6s
n/a
Galaxy A6
13:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A6s
n/a
Galaxy A6
20:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A6s
n/a
Galaxy A6
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 May 2018
Release date November 2018 May 2018
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) - 0.487 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.386 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A6s is definitely a better buy.

