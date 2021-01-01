Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.