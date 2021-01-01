Samsung Galaxy A6s vs A6 Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A6s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6s
- 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (160K versus 84K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.95%
|75.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|152.3 mm (6 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1430
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A6s +100%
115295
57703
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A6s +89%
160576
84845
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Experience UI
|One UI
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
34:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|5664 x 4248
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.25 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|May 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A6s is definitely a better buy.
