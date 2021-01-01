Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on December 2, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.