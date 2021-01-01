Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) vs Galaxy A30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7880) that was released on January 2, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 25% longer battery life (115 vs 92 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 11.05% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (124K versus 94K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.85%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|1900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~71 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1033 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
713
Galaxy A30 +85%
1318
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3465
Galaxy A30 +18%
4103
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
61260
Galaxy A30 +75%
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94554
Galaxy A30 +32%
124606
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Experience UI
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|11.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A7 (2017) +34%
15:28 hr
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A7 (2017) +26%
18:11 hr
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A7 (2017) +16%
28:33 hr
24:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
|-
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|10
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2017
|February 2019
|Release date
|January 2017
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|0.25 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.
