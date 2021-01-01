Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) vs Galaxy A50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7880) that was released on January 2, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 17% longer battery life (115 vs 98 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (161K versus 94K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 11.35% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.85%
|85.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|141.5%
|PWM
|-
|119 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|Max. clock
|1900 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~71 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1033 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
61260
Galaxy A50 +138%
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94554
Galaxy A50 +71%
161742
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Experience UI
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A7 (2017) +26%
15:28 hr
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A7 (2017) +17%
18:11 hr
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A7 (2017) +17%
28:33 hr
24:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6024 x 4024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
Video quality
79
Generic camera score
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2017
|February 2019
|Release date
|January 2017
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.
