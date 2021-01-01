Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 94K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.41% more screen real estate
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Comes with 585 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 3300 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (683 against 600 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A7 (2018)
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.69% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 96.9%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A7 (2018)
600 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +14%
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%
Pixel 4a 5G +13%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 620
GPU clock 770 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A7 (2018)
94016
Pixel 4a 5G +181%
264263
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A7 (2018)
85.5 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +6%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2020
Release date September 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.335 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.425 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
