Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 94K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 9.41% more screen real estate
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Comes with 585 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 3300 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (683 against 600 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.69%
|84.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|96.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
121735
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94016
Pixel 4a 5G +181%
264263
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|14 GB
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
25:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5664 x 4248
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2018
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.335 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.425 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is definitely a better buy.
