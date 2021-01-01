Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.