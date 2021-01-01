Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Shows 26% longer battery life (93 vs 74 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (600 against 499 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 92K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Thinner bezels – 5.21% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.69%
|79.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
121913
Honor 10 +72%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
92883
Honor 10 +72%
159477
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +1%
11:58 hr
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +32%
15:05 hr
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +19%
25:18 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5664 x 4248
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|April 2018
|Release date
|September 2018
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.335 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.425 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018).
