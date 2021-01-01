Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Huawei Honor 20

Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (600 against 451 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 92K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.51% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3300 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A7 (2018)
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.69% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 98.6%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A7 (2018) +33%
600 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%
Honor 20 +13%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 770 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A7 (2018)
121913
Honor 20 +153%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A7 (2018)
92883
Honor 20 +334%
402897
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Magic 4.0
OS size 14 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power - 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A7 (2018)
11:58 hr
Honor 20 +14%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +6%
15:05 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A7 (2018)
25:18 hr
Honor 20 +28%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A7 (2018) +6%
85.5 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2018 May 2019
Release date September 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.335 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.425 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A20
4. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A70
5. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A71
6. Huawei Honor 20 and P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 20 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 20 and Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Huawei Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 20 and Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish