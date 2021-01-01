Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.