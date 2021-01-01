Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Huawei P20 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Shows 21% longer battery life (93 vs 77 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (600 against 475 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 6.03% more screen real estate
- Weighs 24 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.69%
|80.72%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|98.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1035:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +68%
1572
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +21%
4396
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A7 (2018) +64%
121913
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
92883
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|14 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +4%
11:58 hr
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +59%
15:05 hr
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +52%
25:18 hr
16:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5664 x 4248
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|March 2018
|Release date
|September 2018
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.335 W/kg
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.425 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5