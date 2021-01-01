Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.