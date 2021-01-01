Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A7 (2018) vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Huawei P20 Lite

VS
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (93 vs 77 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (600 against 475 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 6.03% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A7 (2018)
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 411 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.69% 80.72%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 98.8%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A7 (2018) +26%
600 nits
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%
P20 Lite +8%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +68%
1572
P20 Lite
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +21%
4396
P20 Lite
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A7 (2018) +64%
121913
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9.0
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +4%
11:58 hr
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +59%
15:05 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +52%
25:18 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A7 (2018) +2%
85.5 dB
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 March 2018
Release date September 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.335 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.425 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is definitely a better buy.

