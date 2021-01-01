Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A7 (2018) vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Huawei P30 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (600 against 495 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 92K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.51% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A7 (2018)
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 411 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.69% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.4%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 820:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A7 (2018) +21%
600 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%
P30 Lite +13%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 770 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A7 (2018)
121913
P30 Lite +14%
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A7 (2018)
92883
P30 Lite +51%
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10.0
OS size 14 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A7 (2018)
11:58 hr
P30 Lite +25%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +14%
15:05 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A7 (2018)
25:18 hr
P30 Lite +13%
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A7 (2018)
85.5 dB
P30 Lite +4%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 March 2019
Release date September 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.335 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.425 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30 Lite. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

