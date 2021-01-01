Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A7 (2018) vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Huawei P40 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (596 against 512 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 140K)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (121 vs 93 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 8.81% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A7 (2018)
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 411 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 74.69% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 98.8%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A7 (2018) +16%
596 nits
P40 Lite
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%
P40 Lite +12%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 770 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A7 (2018)
140245
P40 Lite +132%
325044

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power - 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A7 (2018)
11:58 hr
P40 Lite +56%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A7 (2018)
15:05 hr
P40 Lite +4%
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A7 (2018)
25:18 hr
P40 Lite +32%
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 February 2020
Release date September 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.335 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.425 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
