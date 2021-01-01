Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (600 against 422 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (106K versus 92K)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.91% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A7 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 411 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.69% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 90%
PWM 240 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A7 (2018) +42%
600 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%
Galaxy A10 +9%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A7 (2018) +45%
121913
Galaxy A10
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A7 (2018)
92883
Galaxy A10 +15%
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 14 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A7 (2018)
85.5 dB
Galaxy A10 +1%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2018 February 2019
Release date September 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.335 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.425 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
38 (86.4%)
6 (13.6%)
Total votes: 44

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A7 (2018)
2. Galaxy A20 or Galaxy A7 (2018)
3. Galaxy A70 or Galaxy A7 (2018)
4. Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A7 (2018)
5. Galaxy S10 or Galaxy A10
6. Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A10
7. Galaxy A31 or Galaxy A10
8. Redmi 7 or Galaxy A10
9. Redmi Note 8 or Galaxy A10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish