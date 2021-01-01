Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Galaxy A40
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Shows 27% longer battery life (93 vs 73 hours)
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (600 against 546 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 10.81% more screen real estate
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 92K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
- Weighs 29 grams less
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.69%
|85.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|142.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A7 (2018) +14%
121913
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
92883
Galaxy A40 +26%
116745
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|14 GB
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +15%
11:58 hr
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +42%
15:05 hr
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +24%
25:18 hr
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5664 x 4248
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|April 2019
|Release date
|September 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.335 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.425 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018).
Cast your vote
24 (68.6%)
11 (31.4%)
Total votes: 35