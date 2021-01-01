Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Galaxy A52
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 140K)
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (809 against 606 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 10.21% more screen real estate
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.69%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1726
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140775
Galaxy A52 +104%
286650
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
25:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5664 x 4248
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|March 2021
|Release date
|September 2018
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.335 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.425 W/kg
|0.84 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1