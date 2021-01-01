Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Galaxy A7 (2016) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs A7 (2016)

Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2016)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 5.1
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (600 against 528 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A7 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A7 (2016)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 411 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 74.69% 74.52%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A7 (2018) +14%
600 nits
Galaxy A7 (2016)
528 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 151.5 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 -
GPU clock 770 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A7 (2018) +246%
121913
Galaxy A7 (2016)
35256
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 5.1.1
ROM One UI 2.0 TouchWiz
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +15%
15:05 hr
Galaxy A7 (2016)
13:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A7 (2018)
25:18 hr
Galaxy A7 (2016) +3%
26:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 December 2015
Release date September 2018 January 2016
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.335 W/kg 0.414 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.425 W/kg 0.547 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

