Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs A7 (2017)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on September 20, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7880 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (600 against 528 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 24% longer battery life (115 vs 93 hours)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3300 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.69%
|73.85%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP3
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|~71 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1033 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +120%
1572
713
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A7 (2018) +27%
4396
3465
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A7 (2018) +99%
121913
61260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
92883
Galaxy A7 (2017) +2%
94554
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Experience UI
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:58 hr
Galaxy A7 (2017) +32%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:05 hr
Galaxy A7 (2017) +20%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
25:18 hr
Galaxy A7 (2017) +13%
28:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5664 x 4248
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|January 2017
|Release date
|September 2018
|January 2017
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.335 W/kg
|0.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.425 W/kg
|1.33 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is definitely a better buy.
