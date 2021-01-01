Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh
- Shows 30% longer battery life (103 vs 79 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 216K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (651 against 603 nits)
- 16% higher pixel density (456 vs 393 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|85.41%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
474
iPhone XS Max +59%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
936
iPhone XS Max +117%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
169399
iPhone XS Max +80%
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
216515
iPhone XS Max +83%
396012
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70 +20%
13:24 hr
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +29%
17:35 hr
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +133%
37:50 hr
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6500 x 4920
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|April 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.
