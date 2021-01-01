Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3140 mAh
- Shows 36% longer battery life (103 vs 76 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (792 against 596 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 202K)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 13% higher pixel density (443 vs 393 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|83.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.3%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
478
Pixel 4a +16%
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
921
Pixel 4a +79%
1645
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
202248
Pixel 4a +33%
268324
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (236th and 189th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70 +15%
13:24 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +43%
17:35 hr
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +67%
37:50 hr
22:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|32 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6500 x 4920
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|August 2020
|Release date
|April 2019
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70.
