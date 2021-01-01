Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.