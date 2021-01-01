Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3140 mAh
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (103 vs 76 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (792 against 596 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 202K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 13% higher pixel density (443 vs 393 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70
596 nits
Pixel 4a +33%
792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70 +3%
86%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 618
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70
478
Pixel 4a +16%
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70
921
Pixel 4a +79%
1645
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70
202248
Pixel 4a +33%
268324
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (236th and 189th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.0 Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70 +15%
13:24 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +43%
17:35 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +67%
37:50 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
80.9 dB
Pixel 4a +6%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 August 2020
Release date April 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70.

