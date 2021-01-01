Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А70
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy A70
Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 129K)
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (103 vs 89 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (603 against 433 nits)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.2 ms
Contrast - 805:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +39%
603 nits
Honor 10 Lite
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70 +3%
86%
Honor 10 Lite
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G51
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70 +24%
169399
Honor 10 Lite
137136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70 +67%
216515
Honor 10 Lite
129609
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70 +28%
13:24 hr
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +56%
17:35 hr
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +33%
37:50 hr
Honor 10 Lite
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB
Honor 10 Lite +5%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 November 2018
Release date April 2019 February 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy A70
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A70
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Samsung Galaxy A70
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A70
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A70
6. Huawei Honor 10i vs Honor 10 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
9. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 9X vs Honor 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish