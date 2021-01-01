Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 202K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
- Stereo speakers
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
81
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|86%
|89.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
477
Honor 30 Pro +57%
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
929
Honor 30 Pro +229%
3055
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
202788
Honor 30 Pro +140%
486825
AnTuTu Android Ranking (223rd and 45th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Magic UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
37:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|32 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6500 x 4920
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2019
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 550 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
