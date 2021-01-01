Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.