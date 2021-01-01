Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Самсунг Галакси А70
Samsung Galaxy A70
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (607 against 517 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 202K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 588 and 477 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +17%
607 nits
Honor 9X Pro
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A70 +2%
86%
Honor 9X Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70
477
Honor 9X Pro +23%
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70
929
Honor 9X Pro +106%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70
202788
Honor 9X Pro +53%
309512
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (223rd and 143rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Honor 9X Pro +7%
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +29%
17:35 hr
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +13%
37:50 hr
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (46th and 90th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
80.9 dB
Honor 9X Pro +2%
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 July 2019
Release date April 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Pro. But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy S10e
2. Galaxy A70 vs Mi 9T
3. Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A51
4. Galaxy A70 vs Mi 9
5. Galaxy A70 vs P40 Lite
6. Honor 9X Pro vs Mi 9T Pro
7. Honor 9X Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 20
9. Honor 9X Pro vs Nova 5T
10. Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish