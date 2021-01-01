Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei Honor View 20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Shows 17% longer battery life (103 vs 88 hours)
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (603 against 472 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 216K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 682 and 474 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|85.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|97.5%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|39 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1230:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
474
Honor View 20 +44%
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
936
Honor View 20 +157%
2410
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
169399
Honor View 20 +74%
294578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
216515
Honor View 20 +75%
379620
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Magic UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:24 hr
Honor View 20 +9%
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +14%
17:35 hr
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +25%
37:50 hr
30:00 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (70th and 110th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|32 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6500 x 4920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5760 x 4304
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|December 2018
|Release date
|April 2019
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 475 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|0.89 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.25 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 20. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70.
