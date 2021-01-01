Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.