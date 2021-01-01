Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Honor View 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei Honor View 20

Самсунг Галакси А70
VS
Хуавей Хонор Вью 20
Samsung Galaxy A70
Huawei Honor View 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (103 vs 88 hours)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (603 against 472 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 216K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 682 and 474 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Honor View 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 393 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +28%
603 nits
Honor View 20
472 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70
474
Honor View 20 +44%
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70
936
Honor View 20 +157%
2410
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70
169399
Honor View 20 +74%
294578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70
216515
Honor View 20 +75%
379620
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 Magic UI 4.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Honor View 20 +9%
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +14%
17:35 hr
Honor View 20
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +25%
37:50 hr
Honor View 20
30:00 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (70th and 110th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4304
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB
Honor View 20 +3%
84.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 December 2018
Release date April 2019 December 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 20. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70.

