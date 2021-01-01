Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Honor X10 Max – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei Honor X10 Max

Самсунг Галакси А70
Samsung Galaxy A70
VS
Хуавей Хонор X10 Макс
Huawei Honor X10 Max

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (607 against 494 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
  • 10% higher pixel density (393 vs 356 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 49 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 202K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 477 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Honor X10 Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 7.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 393 ppi 356 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +23%
607 nits
Honor X10 Max
494 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 174.4 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 84.9 mm (3.34 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A70 +2%
86%
Honor X10 Max
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Huawei Honor X10 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70
477
Honor X10 Max +13%
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70
929
Honor X10 Max +132%
2154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70
202788
Honor X10 Max +53%
311254
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (223rd and 141st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70
37:50 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 July 2020
Release date April 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X10 Max. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

