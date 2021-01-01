Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А70
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy A70
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (603 against 452 nits)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 163K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.2 ms
Contrast - 871:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +33%
603 nits
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70 +5%
86%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G51
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70 +44%
474
Mate 20 Lite
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70
936
Mate 20 Lite +37%
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70 +16%
169399
Mate 20 Lite
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70 +33%
216515
Mate 20 Lite
163179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Mate 20 Lite +1%
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +39%
17:35 hr
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +55%
37:50 hr
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB
Mate 20 Lite +3%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 August 2018
Release date April 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.

