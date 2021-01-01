Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Nova 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А70
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 Про
Samsung Galaxy A70
Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 213K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (787 against 600 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Nova 8 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 89.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70
600 nits
Nova 8 Pro +31%
787 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70
86%
Nova 8 Pro +4%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2580 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70
478
Nova 8 Pro +42%
680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70
1516
Nova 8 Pro +69%
2565
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70
168005
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70
213952
Nova 8 Pro +88%
401243
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70
37:50 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 December 2020
Release date April 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 569 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Samsung Galaxy A70
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A70
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Samsung Galaxy A70
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy A70
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Samsung Galaxy A70
6. Huawei Nova 5T or Huawei Nova 8 Pro
7. Huawei P40 Pro or Huawei Nova 8 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus or Huawei Nova 8 Pro
9. Huawei Nova 7 Pro or Huawei Nova 8 Pro
10. Huawei Nova 8 or Huawei Nova 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish