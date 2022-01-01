Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei P Smart (2019)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Shows 54% longer battery life (31:34 vs 20:33 hours)
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (265K versus 160K)
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (606 against 433 nits)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|83.37%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|39 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1309:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70 +46%
479
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70 +13%
1508
1339
|CPU
|93683
|56217
|GPU
|45923
|27733
|Memory
|48909
|27233
|UX
|77589
|49479
|Total score
|265367
|160233
|Stability
|97%
|83%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|374
|506
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7600
|6277
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:04 hr
|Web browsing
|08:51 hr
|06:44 hr
|Watching video
|14:10 hr
|07:57 hr
|Gaming
|04:09 hr
|04:07 hr
|Standby
|127 hr
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6500 x 4920
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|December 2018
|Release date
|April 2019
|December 2018
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|0.83 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.
