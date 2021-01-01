Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei P Smart 2021
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (600 against 439 nits)
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 167K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- Shows 16% longer battery life (119 vs 103 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|84.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|30.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1034:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70 +61%
478
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70 +15%
1516
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70 +26%
168005
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70 +28%
213952
167029
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:24 hr
P Smart 2021 +14%
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +14%
17:35 hr
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
37:50 hr
P Smart 2021 +10%
41:13 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (75th and 57th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|32 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6500 x 4920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|April 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|0.85 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A70. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.
