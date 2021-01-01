Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3650 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (103 vs 83 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 202K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 477 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 86% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70
607 nits
Huawei P30 +3%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70
477
Huawei P30 +48%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70
929
Huawei P30 +175%
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70
202788
Huawei P30 +88%
380233
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (223rd and 102nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Huawei P30 +2%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +7%
17:35 hr
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +68%
37:50 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (46th and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
80.9 dB
Huawei P30 +1%
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 March 2019
Release date April 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

