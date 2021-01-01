Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
- Shows 16% longer battery life (103 vs 89 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 202K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The phone is 1-year newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
80
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|86%
|86.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|129.7%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
477
Huawei P40 +63%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
929
Huawei P40 +234%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
202788
Huawei P40 +139%
485432
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (223rd and 46th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:24 hr
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:35 hr
Huawei P40 +6%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +68%
37:50 hr
22:26 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (46th and 97th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|32 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6500 x 4920
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.
