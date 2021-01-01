Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А70
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Samsung Galaxy A70
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (604 against 416 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 472 and 435 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +45%
604 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70 +1%
86%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70 +9%
472
Note 10 Pro
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70 +33%
1501
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70
168093
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70
217229
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70
37:50 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB
Note 10 Pro +4%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 May 2021
Release date April 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A70 and Galaxy S10e
2. Galaxy A70 and Mi 9T
3. Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A51
4. Galaxy A70 and Mi 9
5. Galaxy A70 and P40 Lite
6. Note 10 Pro and Poco X3 NFC
7. Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Note 10 Pro and Poco X3 Pro
9. Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 5
10. Note 10 Pro and Realme 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish