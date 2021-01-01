Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (596 against 484 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (131 vs 103 hours)
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 202K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 648 and 478 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +23%
596 nits
Moto G 5G
484 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70
86%
Moto G 5G
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 619
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70
478
Moto G 5G +36%
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70
921
Moto G 5G +115%
1978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70
202248
Moto G 5G +54%
311933

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Moto G 5G +31%
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Moto G 5G +12%
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70
37:50 hr
Moto G 5G +15%
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
80.9 dB
Moto G 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 November 2020
Release date April 2019 December 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G 5G is definitely a better buy.

